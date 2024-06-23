Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

