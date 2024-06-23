Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 122,505 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $15.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LXEO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.