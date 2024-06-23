Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.47.
RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,653,000 after acquiring an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunrun Price Performance
Shares of RUN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
