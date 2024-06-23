TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE BLD opened at $388.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.00 and its 200 day moving average is $394.60. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

