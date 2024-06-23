HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC
Institutional Trading of HSBC
HSBC Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of HSBC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.