HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 197,283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in HSBC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.