Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.