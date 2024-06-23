REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.29. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 19,920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $592.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,318,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

