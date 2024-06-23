V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $47.20

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.20, but opened at $49.00. V2X shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 2,428 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get V2X alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

V2X Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.46 and a beta of 0.63.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.