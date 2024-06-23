Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.87. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 506 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.