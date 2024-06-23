HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.35. 63,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 627,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The stock has a market cap of C$387.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

