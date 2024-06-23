CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.57

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 1729566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.