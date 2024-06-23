United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$120.25 and last traded at C$120.25, with a volume of 3705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.00.

United Co.s Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.