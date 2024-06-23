Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 285,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Power Metals Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$41.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

