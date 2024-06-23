Informa (LON:INF) Sets New 12-Month High at $874.16

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 874.16 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 861 ($10.94), with a volume of 7245026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859.80 ($10.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on INF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.72) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.00).

Get Informa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INF

Informa Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Informa

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 830.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.42), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($602,986.53). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.