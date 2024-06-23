Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 12,904,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 1,277,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

