NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Up 8.5%

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.98). 2,239,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 709,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.83).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £482.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3,076.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.86.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

