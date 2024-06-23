LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Down 0.8%

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.24). Approximately 28,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 43,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.24).

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.21.

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.28%. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

