Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 13%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 7,352,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 2,654,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Andrada Mining Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a market cap of £61.62 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

