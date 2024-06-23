Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 13.3%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02). Approximately 50,188,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average daily volume of 6,325,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.83. The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

