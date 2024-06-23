Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 10.3%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 2,318,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,321,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile
Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
