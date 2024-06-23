Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 10.3%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 2,318,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,321,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.