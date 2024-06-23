Critical Survey: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.29 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -89.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 8.26, indicating that its stock price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.12, suggesting a potential upside of 91.64%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

RTCORE beats Research Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

