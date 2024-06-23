Comparing Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.47 $433.99 million N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $49.75 million 115.50 -$102.18 million ($1.82) -61.29

Analyst Recommendations

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -213.77% -36.96% -30.10%

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon. Its pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Søborg, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.