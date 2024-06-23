Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.71.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $135.98 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $132.61 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

