JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of JD stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.46.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
