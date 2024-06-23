Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

