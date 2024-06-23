Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HUBG stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hub Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

