Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ACB opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$383.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.65. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

