Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
