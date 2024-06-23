Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$20.70 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

