National Bankshares Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.80. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

