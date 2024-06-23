Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 6,032 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

