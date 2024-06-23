Roth Capital Weighs in on PEDEVCO Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PEDEVCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

