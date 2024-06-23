Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 29,393 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average daily volume of 13,468 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.