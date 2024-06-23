Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 455,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 731,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

