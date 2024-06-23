Sibanye Stillwater Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,550 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average volume of 5,568 put options.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.75 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

