Archer Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 57,689 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,112% compared to the typical volume of 4,760 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

