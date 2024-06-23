iQIYI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 14,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 10,287 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 37.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 373,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 62.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,564,006 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.15.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

