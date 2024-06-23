SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.64. 3,963,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,416,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

