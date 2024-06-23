Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,961 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 287% compared to the average daily volume of 1,799 put options.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.24 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Global
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,843,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,754,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.