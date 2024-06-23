Investors Buy High Volume of Customers Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,572 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 257 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CUBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.