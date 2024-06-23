Wolfspeed Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 22,484 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 10,368 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.