Warner Music Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMG)

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $30.03 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

