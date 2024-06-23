Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $124.70 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 1,969,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,454,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

