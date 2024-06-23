Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 1.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.98. 4,958,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,336,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

