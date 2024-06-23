InMode Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 2,877 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,366,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,634,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 5,512.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 572,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $8,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Up 2.0 %

INMD stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.