Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 42,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 26,567 call options.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

