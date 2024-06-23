Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 42,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 26,567 call options.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
