Sarepta Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRPT)

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

SRPT opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

