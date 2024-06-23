Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.80. 1,395,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,905,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.