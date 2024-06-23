BioMarin Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 186% compared to the typical volume of 2,127 put options.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
