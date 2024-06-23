Paul Larbey Purchases 1,275 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 1,275 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £1,797.75 ($2,284.31).

Paul Larbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Paul Larbey acquired 16,472 shares of Bango stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,325.44).

Bango Price Performance

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,566.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.55. Bango PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bango Company Profile

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

