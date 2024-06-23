Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $564.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 146,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,884,000 after buying an additional 71,066 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

